Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 13 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.2.18RC1 and 8.3.5RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: DNF 5 and Modularity
In an enterprise distribution, such as RHEL, because of the very long life cycle (10 years or more), there is 2 opposite needs: [...]
-
CentOS ☛ CentOS: March 2024 News
March 2024 News CentOS GNU/Linux 7 and CentOS Stream 8 will both go EOL in just a couple months. Fabian Arrotin posted some details on how this will affect CentOS infrastructure. As a reminder, we have a blog post with EOL details and migration options.
-
LWN ☛ Schaller: Fedora Workstation 40 – what are we working on
Christian Schaller writes
about the desktop-oriented work aimed at the upcoming Fedora 40 [...]
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Unlocking developer potential: Red Hat’s cure for cognitive load headache [Ed: Red Hat sponsored 'article' about... Red Hat]
Making developers’ lives easier has become a necessity in the current enterprise world because issues, such as the cognitive load headache, have to be addressed since they trigger low productivity.
-
Justin W. Flory: Win-win for all: How to run a non-engineering Outreachy internship
The post Win-win for all: How to run a non-engineering Outreachy internship appeared first on /home/jwf/.
This year, I am mentoring again with the Outreachy internship program. It is my third time mentoring for Outreachy and my second time with the Fedora Project. However, it is my first time mentoring as a Red Hat associate. What also makes this time different from before is that I am mentoring a non-engineering project with Outreachy. Or in other words, my project does not require an applicant to write any code. Evidently, the internship description was a hook. We received an extremely large wave of applicants literally overnight. Between 40-50 new contributors arrived to the Fedora Marketing Team in the first week. Planning tasks and contributions for beginners already took effort. Scaling that planning work overnight for up to 50 people simultaneously is extraordinarily difficult.