In Some Countries Microsoft Windows is Measured at Only 2% Market Share

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2024

updated Mar 25, 2024



THIS observation from Friday merits a closer look.

With a week remaining in this month (almost a full dataset, not premature) it's looking like this in Sudan:

And if one counts mobile platforms too Windows is below 3%:

Soon a "1%" platform, Microsoft? █