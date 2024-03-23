Mozilla Admits Supporting a Doxing Service and "Programmed in Rust" Under Criticism (Some Rust News)
Krebs On Security ☛ Mozilla Drops Onerep After CEO Admits to Running People-Search Networks
Mozilla only began bundling Onerep in Firefox last month, when it announced the reputation service would be offered on a subscription basis as part of Mozilla Monitor Plus. Launched in 2018 under the name Firefox Monitor, Mozilla Monitor also checks data from the website Have I Been Pwned? to let users know when their email addresses or password are leaked in data breaches.
On March 14, KrebsOnSecurity published a story showing that Onerep’s Belarusian CEO and founder Dimitiri Shelest launched dozens of people-search services since 2010, including a still-active data broker called Nuwber that sells background reports on people. Onerep and Shelest did not respond to requests for comment on that story.
But on March 21, Shelest released a lengthy statement wherein he admitted to maintaining an ownership stake in Nuwber, a consumer data broker he founded in 2015 — around the same time he launched Onerep.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ "Programmed in Rust" is not a feature
Also: Why does every Rust programmer pretend to be a carton cat? It's weird.
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 539
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.77.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.77.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.77.0 with:
$ rustup update stable
If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.77.0.
What's in 1.77.0 stable
C-string literals
Rust now supports C-string literals (
c"abc") which expand to a nul-byte terminated string in memory of type
&'static CStr. This makes it easier to write code interoperating with foreign language interfaces which require nul-terminated strings, with all of the relevant error checking (e.g., lack of interior nul byte) performed at compile time.