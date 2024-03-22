Former CEO Leaves, Kubernetes, and Clown Computing Hype
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat leadership update
Red Hat Official ☛ Enhanced Governance, Compliance and Scalability with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.10
The cornerstone of any robust Kubernetes management strategy lies in governance, risk mitigation, and compliance. Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management 2.10 bolsters these crucial aspects with a range of new features: [...]
Red Hat jockeys for pole position as enterprises cloudify critical apps
Until recently, enterprises have used the cloud for new applications while protecting critical apps by running them on proven legacy on-premises architectures. But that’s changing, according to a report released Tuesday by Red Hat in partnership with research firm Illuminas.
The report found enterprises are finally focused on cloudifying their most valuable critical applications – and judging from the product updates it released at KubeCon this week, Red Hat is eager to help them do it.
Illuminas interviewed 1,000 IT decision-makers, back-end developers and software architects from large and medium-sized enterprises in the U.S., U.K. and English-speaking Asia-Pacific for the report in October and November 2023. The study was a follow-up to 2021 research.