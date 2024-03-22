Former CEO Leaves, Kubernetes, and Clown Computing Hype

Until recently, enterprises have used the cloud for new applications while protecting critical apps by running them on proven legacy on-premises architectures. But that’s changing, according to a report released Tuesday by Red Hat in partnership with research firm Illuminas.

The report found enterprises are finally focused on cloudifying their most valuable critical applications – and judging from the product updates it released at KubeCon this week, Red Hat is eager to help them do it.

Illuminas interviewed 1,000 IT decision-makers, back-end developers and software architects from large and medium-sized enterprises in the U.S., U.K. and English-speaking Asia-Pacific for the report in October and November 2023. The study was a follow-up to 2021 research.