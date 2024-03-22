Linux Kernel and Graphics News

The Linux kernel has a CPU frequency (management) system, called cpufreq. As part of this, Linux (on supported hardware) exposes various CPU frequency information under /sys/devices/system/cpu, as covered in Policy Interface in sysfs. Reading these files can provide you with some information about the state of your system's CPUs, especially their current frequency (more or less). This information is considered interesting enough that the Prometheus host agent collects (some) cpufreq information by default. However, there is a little caution, which is that apparently the kernel deliberately slows down reading this information from /sys (as I learned recently. A comment in the relevant Prometheus code says that this delay is 50 milliseconds, but this comment dates from 2019 and may be out of date now (I wasn't able to spot the slowdown in the kernel code itself).