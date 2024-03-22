Games: GitLab Takes Down Free Software, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GitLab takes down Nintendo Switch emulator suyu due to the DMCA [Ed: GitLab does not even challenge this in court; GitLab has its own financial issues and it does not value freedom like it values JavaScript bloat]
Well, that didn't last long did it. After a first release, GitLab have already pulled down the Nintendo Switch emulator suyu, due to a DMCA hit as a result of it being forked from yuzu which Nintendo shut down.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition out now on Steam - works on Steam Deck
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has officially arrived on Steam, and thankfully it does work on Linux Desktop / Steam Deck.
-
Unix Men ☛ The Ultimate Guide to Popular Linux Games in 2024 – Boosters.gg Insights [Ed: Seems like promotional spam, but not 100% substance-free]
Our aim is to shed light on why Linux has become a go-to for gaming enthusiasts and to highlight some of the top games that have captured the hearts of players worldwide. From strategy to action and adventure, we’ve got you covered with expert reviews and recommendations.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG revives Alpha Protocol along with a Spring Sale
After being removed from various stores back in 2019, GOG have revived Alpha Protocol from Obsidian Entertainment along with the launch of their own Spring Sale. The original removal was due to expired music rights.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Red Dead Redemption 2 gets AMD FSR 2.2 and HDR10+
A rare update for Red Dead Redemption 2 has landed, and for those who want a little more performance, you might like this one especially if you're on Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Last of Us Part I added AMD FSR 3 with Frame Generation
For those of you interested in getting the most out of The Last of Us Part I on Linux Desktop and Steam Deck, you may want to check out patch v1.1.3.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-2 released, ULWGL gets renamed to umu (Unified Linux Wine Game Launcher)
Thomas "GloriousEggroll" Crider has released the latest GE-Proton 9-2 with a bunch of upgrades, plus some news about the Unified Linux Wine Game Launcher.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Halo Infinite added Easy Anti-Cheat - it's enabled for Linux / Steam Deck
Halo Infinite had an update that amongst other things added in Easy Anti-Cheat, which thankfully has been enabled so it still works on Linux Desktop and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental fixes up classic EA games and fixes more regressions
A really fun release of Proton Experimental has landed for Linux and Steam Deck, fixing up some issues with a bunch of classic EA games that recently hit Steam.