My top 5 user-friendly GUI backup tools for the Linux desktop (and why you need one)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 21, 2024



I have particular folders on my desktop that contain very important folders (such as my book manuscripts). Those folders must be backed up at all times, otherwise, I run into the possibility of losing hundreds or thousands of hours of work.

Ergo, I depend on a backup tool.

Fortunately, I use Linux, so there are plenty of options. And, because I don't like to spend too much time configuring things these days, I prefer my tools to be on the simple side. That's why I always depend on a GUI for my backups.

But which one? Given how many options there are, I figure you might appreciate having that list narrowed down to a handful of apps. Each of these apps is free and available for nearly every Linux desktop available. And with the exception of one, they should all be installable from your desktop app store.

Let's get to those apps.

