Playtron aims to take on Valve’s Steam Deck with its own Linux-powered handheld OS

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2024,

updated Mar 20, 2024



Startup Playtron aims to take on Microsoft, Nintendo and, more specifically, Valve and its Steam Deck, with a new Linux-based handheld operating system.

The OS is powered by Linux and plays Windows games, similar to the Steam Deck, but it’s in no way connected to Steam, Valve’s digital game platform. That opens it up to third-party stores right out of the box. This means it’s more easily compatible with an alternative storefront like the Epic Games Store, according to the company.

What makes the handheld unique is that the company behind the project plans to work with several third-party manufacturers to build and release Playtron devices, with a manufacturer called Ayaneo releasing a device that supports the OS by the end of 2024. Playtron’s overarching, rather ambitious goal is to compete with Windows as the main operating system for handheld gaming systems.

