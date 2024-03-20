Playtron aims to take on Valve’s Steam Deck with its own Linux-powered handheld OS
Startup Playtron aims to take on Microsoft, Nintendo and, more specifically, Valve and its Steam Deck, with a new Linux-based handheld operating system.
The OS is powered by Linux and plays Windows games, similar to the Steam Deck, but it’s in no way connected to Steam, Valve’s digital game platform. That opens it up to third-party stores right out of the box. This means it’s more easily compatible with an alternative storefront like the Epic Games Store, according to the company.
What makes the handheld unique is that the company behind the project plans to work with several third-party manufacturers to build and release Playtron devices, with a manufacturer called Ayaneo releasing a device that supports the OS by the end of 2024. Playtron’s overarching, rather ambitious goal is to compete with Windows as the main operating system for handheld gaming systems.
Handhelds are the future of gaming — but there are reasons the category hasn’t exploded yet. The Nintendo Switch is locked down, Windows can be cumbersome, and Valve’s pick-up-and-play SteamOS hasn’t yet escaped the Steam Deck.
What if there were an Android of gaming, an OS you could install on any capable hardware to get a controller-friendly PC experience? Imagine an “Epic Deck” that could actually play Fortnite, a “5G Deck” for cellular carriers, or maybe a “PlayStation Deck” for Sony’s growing PC ambitions.
