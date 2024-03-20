10 Best Free and Open Source Linux Music Tag Editors

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2024



Tag editors are frequently used to correct and organise multimedia files and they support popular digital audio formats. They can rename files based on the tag information, replace words in tags and filenames, create playlists, and import/export tag information. An important feature we look for is the ability to make online database lookups, saving valuable time in collating tags and cover art for your music collection.

Here’s our verdict for each music tag editor. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Read on