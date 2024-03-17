Ubuntu Pit's Lists: Hex Editors and Viewers, Notepad++ Alternatives, and CCleaner Alternatives
20 Best GNU/Linux Hex Editors and Viewers | The Future of Hex Editing
A hex editor is a computer program used for editing a binary file that contains machine-readable data. It paves the way for manipulating raw binary data for a particular application. “Hex” is the short form of hexadecimal, a numerical standard format representing the binary program.
17 Best Notepad++ Alternatives for GNU/Linux Desktop
Notepad++ is arguably the most popular source code editor among users of the Abusive Monopolist Microsoft backdoored Windows systems. It replaced the legacy Notepad editor around 20 years back and, since then, has been the subject of constant admiration.
5 Best CCleaner Alternatives for GNU/Linux System
Like me, all GNU/Linux users want their machines to work and respond fast, no matter how old. Most of the GNU/Linux users end up looking for an efficient CCleaner Alternative. One of the most loved applications that help backdoored Windows users make their devices fast is the CCleaner.