OpenPGP Paper Backup, Games on Steam, and CloudNativePG
-
Patryk Cisek: OpenPGP Paper Backup
openpgp-paper-backup I’ve been using OpenPGP through GnuPG since early 2000’. It’s an essential part of Debian Developer’s workflow. We use it regularly to authenticate package uploads and votes. Proper backups of that key are really important.
Up until recently, the only reliable option for me was backing up a tarball of my ~/.gnupg offline on a set few flash drives. This approach is better than nothing, but it’s not nearly as reliable as I’d like it to be.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Bore Blasters and Backpack Battles - 2024-03-13 Edition
Between 2024-03-06 and 2024-03-13 there were 51 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 399 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 12.8 % of total released titles. There’s a lot to like in this week, with games like Bore Blasters mixing mining with a vehicle that can be upgraded and roguelite elements. There’s a lot more, though, and here’s a sample below of the titles probably worth your time.
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ CloudNativePG 1.22.2 and 1.21.4 Released!
The CloudNativePG Community is thrilled to unveil the latest update for the CloudNativePG Operator, now available for the supported versions 1.22 and 1.21.
Key enhancements in both supported minor releases are: [...]
-