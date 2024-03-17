OpenPGP Paper Backup, Games on Steam, and CloudNativePG

openpgp-paper-backup I’ve been using OpenPGP through GnuPG since early 2000’. It’s an essential part of Debian Developer’s workflow. We use it regularly to authenticate package uploads and votes. Proper backups of that key are really important.

Up until recently, the only reliable option for me was backing up a tarball of my ~/.gnupg offline on a set few flash drives. This approach is better than nothing, but it’s not nearly as reliable as I’d like it to be.