Microsoft's testing an idea to promote Bing in Windows 11 - and it's so awful, it makes me want to install Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 17, 2024



It’s this kind of stuff that does make us yearn for a good Linux distro in some ways, even if we must admit, it’s an empty threat. There are just too many reasons to stick with Windows for our computing (and gaming) usage, but honestly, the temptation is stronger due to measures like this.

