today's howtos
How to Use the SystemCTL Utility in Linux?
Systemctl is a powerful command-line utility for controlling the systemd system and service manager in Unix-like operating systems. It provides a centralized tool for managing system services, including starting, stopping, enabling, disabling, and checking the status of services.
LinuxConfig ☛ Recording Live Streams on GNU/Linux with FFmpeg: Examples Included
TecAdmin ☛ How to Unpack .xz and tar.xz Files: A Simple Guide
In the world of file compression, .xz and tar.xz files stand out for their efficiency and widespread use, especially in the GNU/Linux and Unix communities. These formats offer significant compression, making them ideal for distributing software packages, archiving data, and sharing large files.
Cloudbooklet ☛ Install Caddy with PHP & HTTPS using Let’s Encrypt on Ubuntu
Install Caddy with PHP & HTTPS using Let’sEncrypt on Ubuntu. In this guide you are going to learn how to install Caddy with PHP 8.3 and also configure HTTPs on Ubuntu 22.04.
Network World ☛ How to ensure users periodically update their passwords on Linux
Ensuring that users change their passwords from time to time is a practice that many system admins follow as part of their security plans. It’s an important step in cyber-defense because it lessens the likelihood that passwords will be compromised. At the same time, requiring overly frequent changes might have unintended side effects; users can be tempted to write down their passwords, or make them so much easier to remember that it becomes easier for someone else to guess what they might be.
Fortunately, Linux systems have a way to enforce some timing rules on how frequently passwords must be changed. The /etc/login.defs file allows you to set the parameters that control how long a password can be active before it expires (PASS_MAX_DAYS). It also allows you to set the minimum number of days that a password must remain active (PASS_MIN_DAYS). This second of these parameters ensures that a user can’t change his/her password and then reset it to the former password – basically amounting to no change.
TechTarget ☛ How to use the LFTP client to download files
The open source LFTP client supports multiple file transport types, such as FTP and HTTPS, enabling administrators to use a single interface to upload and download files.