This Week in GNOME: #139 Just Before the Release

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2024



Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 08 to March 15.

As part of the GNOME STF (Sovereign Tech Fund) initiative, a number of community members are working on infrastructure related projects.

Here are the highlights for the past week:

We have been working hard on helping with and solving last minute issues for GNOME 46. This is the first GNOME release since we started the GNOME STF initiative and are very excited about our work rolling to millions of users.

Sophie opened a PR to support git dependencies in the Cargo buildstream plugin. This will make it much easier to work with GNOME core applications written in Rust.

Read on