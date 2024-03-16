Games: Bazzite Linux, Spring Sale 2024, Black Mesa, and More
Bazzite Linux v2.4.0 fixes ASUS Ally and Lenovo Legion Go suspend issues
The increasingly interesting Bazzite Linux has a new release out, and it's a good one for handheld gaming fans so here's what's new in v2.4.0. Bazzite is an alternative operating system you can use supported across multiple handhelds like the Steam Deck, GPD devices, AYN devices, Lenovo Legion Go, ROG Ally and desktops too.
itch.io Spring Sale 2024 is live with lots of indie treats
The small and scrappy store itch.io is also now running its own Spring Sale for 2024 and there's plenty of good deals to be found, if you manage to sift through lots of the weirdness on itch.
Half-Life remake Black Mesa gets a Beta to fix up crashes and graphics bugs
The Half-Life remake Black Mesa from Crowbar Collective is about to get a patch to fix up lots of issues, and there's a public Beta available. This will be the first update the game has seen in quite a long time, so it's nice to see they're ensuring it's going to keep working smoothly.
Check out the demo for supernatural point-and-click adventure Shadows of the Afterland
Shadows of the Afterland has you cross between the worlds of the living and the dead, and allows you to possess the living to hopefully unearth your haunting past. This seems like a really fun classic styled adventure, so worth a look! It also has Native Linux support.
Hilarious physics-platformer Mosa Lina has a Director's Cut update - dev passed the torch
Mosa Lina is one of my little favourites from last year, a physics-platformer gem that's just completely ridiculous. The original developer has given it a Director's Cut update and has passed the torch to another to continue it on.
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection gets Steam Input support and various fixes
KONAMI are continuing to put out the fires from the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 1 release on Steam, with v1.5.0 out now for MGS 1, 2 and 3. It's nice to see they do keep improving them, rather than just leaving them in the state they were. Now they should be much more playable than before.
Dangeresque: The Roomisode Triungulate now available for Linux
Originally a Flash browser game from around 2008, Dangeresque: The Roomisode Triungulate is a remastered and expanded quirky classic-style point and click adventure. And now it has an official Linux port too done by Ethan Lee.