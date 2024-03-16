Devices and Open Hardware: Jetson Nano, Arduino, ESP32, micro:bit, Raspberry Pi
CNX Software ☛ Waveshare Jetson Nano powered mini-computer features a sturdy metal case
Waveshare has launched the Jetson Nano Mini Kit A, a mini-computer kit powered by Jetson Nano. This kit features the Jetson Nano Module, a cooling fan, and a WiFi module, all inside a sturdy metal case. The mini-computer is built around Nvidia’s Jetson platform housing the Jetson Nano module and features multiple interfaces, including USB connectors, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, CSI, GPIO, I2C, and RS485 interfaces.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Cytron releases Edu Pico, an educational innovation project kit for makers and learners
Cytron unveils another Raspberry Pi Pico centric board aimed at learners keen to take their first steps with the Raspberry Pi Pico W and CircuitPython
CNX Software ☛ The Lark Weather Station works with Arduino, ESP32, micro:bit, Raspberry Pi, and other boards
The Lark Weather Station measures wind speed, wind direction, temperature, humidity, and air pressure through a range of sensors and connects to popular development boards such as Arduino UNO, ESP32, BillBC micro:bit, Raspberry Pi, or DFRobot Unihiker through I2C or UART.
CNX Software ☛ The RP2040 Connectivity Board — An IoT solution combining LTE, Wi-Fi, and BLE into a single platform
iLABs (Invector Labs), a European embedded equipment manufacturer, has released a new device, the RP2040 Connectivity Board, an IoT development board that is based on Raspberry Pi’s signature microcontroller IC, the RP2040. The RP2040 Connectivity Board features key IoT connectivity options such as LTE, Wi-Fi, and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy). It is compatible with both Arduino and PlatformIO and is designed for professional and hobbyist users with wide-ranging connectivity needs.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Trenz Electronic Eval Board with Adaptive AMD Versal SoC and High-Speed I/Os
Trenz Electronic presents the TE0950-03-EGBE21A, an evaluation board incorporating the AMD Versal AI Edge VE2302 System-on-Chip. Designed for embedded applications requiring reliable serial connectivity, this embedded board is engineered to deliver consistent performance across various commercial and industrial applications.
Hackaday ☛ Super-Portable, Tunable VHF Antenna
Ham radio is having a bit of a resurgence these days, likely due to awards programs like Parks on the Air (POTA) and Summits on the Air (SOTA), which encourage amateur radio operators to head outside and “activate” at various parks and mountaintops. For semi-mobile operations like this, a low-power radio is often used, as well as other portable gear including antennas. In the VHF/UHF world, the J-pole is a commonly used antenna as well, and this roll-up tunable J-pole antenna is among the most versatile we’ve seen.
Hackaday ☛ Do We Need A New Hardware Description Language?
When you think about hardware description languages, you probably think of Verilog or VHDL. There are others, of course, but those are the two elephants in the room. Do we need another one? [Veryl-lang] thinks so. The Veryl language is sort of Verilog meets Rust. What makes Veryl interesting is that it transpiles to normal SystemVerilog, so it will — probably — work with your existing tool chains.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Watch the earth move with Raspberry Shake
The team recently announced Raspberry Shake and Boom (RS&BOOM), their shiniest new product, still built on Raspberry Pi but with much broader capabilities than earlier devices. RS&BOOM can detect the shakes of the Earth and the infrasonic booms that bounce around our atmosphere. It incorporates the seismograph features of the original RS1D model, but with added infrasound capabilities.
Hackaday ☛ Retro Unit Converter Is A Neat Little Gadget
These days, unit conversions aren’t something we have to worry about so much. If you’re sitting at a computer, you can usually just tap away in your browser to get a quick conversion done, or you can ask your smartphone for an answer. [HackMakeMod] wanted a bespoke device for this, though, and built a tiny little retro-styled unit converter.