Mekotronics D58 embedded computer features 6 HDMI outputs for video walls or mirrored displays

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 15, 2024



Mekotronics D58 is a Rockchip RK3588 embedded computer running Android or Linux with six HDMI outputs for 4K video walls or multiple mirrored displays that should be mostly useful for digital signage applications.

The system comes with up to 16GB RAM and 128GB eMMC flash, supports NVMe and SATA storage, comes with two GbE ports, WiFi 6 connectivity, optional 4G LTE and GNSS, one 4K-capable HDMI input port, four USB ports, some DB9 connectors for serial communication (RS232, RS485, TTL), and a terminal block with GPIOs and CAN bus.

