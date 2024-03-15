Lobbying by Linux Foundation and FSF-EEE, Cyber Resilience Act Exemptions

Important and critical products will be put into different lists based on their criticality and the level of cybersecurity risk they pose. The two lists will be proposed and updated by the European Commission. Products deemed to pose a higher cybersecurity risk will be examined more stringently by a notified body, while others may go through a lighter conformity assessment process, often managed internally by the manufacturers.

During the negotiations, MEPs made sure that products such as identity management systems software, password managers, biometric readers, smart home assistants and private security cameras are covered by the new rules. Products should also have security updates installed automatically and separately from functionality updates.