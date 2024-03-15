Games: Rust (Game) Server on GNU/Linux, RimWorld, and More
Pi My Life Up ☛ Hosting your own Rust Server on Linux
Rust is a hugely popular multiplayer survival game. It is known for its gun, survival, building mechanics, and ability to host hundreds of players in the one-game world.
With no enforced player limit, some servers have player limits of 500. Of course, your mileage will vary greatly depending on your hardware and internet connection.
Linux is a great operating system for hosting game servers because it is fairly lightweight compared to Windows. This means that you will be able to play with even more players as you are getting more out of the same hardware.
One great thing is that you don’t need to own Rust to be able to host your server on Linux. The FacePunch team allows anyone to download and run the server.
The following steps are written with a focus on Debian-based operating systems such as Ubuntu. However, they should work for most other systems with some slight adjustments.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Saber Interactive splits off from Embracer Group taking various studios with them
Some potentially good (?) game industry news here, is that Embracer Group and Saber Interactive have split off with a purchase from Beacon Interactive, a company controlled by Saber Interactive co-founder Matthew Karch.
GamingOnLinux ☛ RimWorld horror-themed Anomaly expansion and update 1.5 announced
This sounds really fun! RimWorld is getting a new horror-themed expansion named Anomaly, plus a free v1.5 update due at the same time.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sunshine game streaming app for Moonlight v0.22.1 out with more Linux improvements
Sunshine continues to improve for all of you who want good quality game streaming with Moonlight from one system to another, and release v0.22.1 is out now with multiple Linux improvements.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve COO on Epic's Tim Sweeney "you mad bro?" when launching the Epic Store
In the ongoing saga of the Wolfire versus Valve lawsuit, which is continuing, we've been able to see a funny little look behind the curtain and Tim Sweeney was not happy with Valve.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Machine Age expansion announced for Stellaris
Paradox Interactive today announced a brand new expansion to Stellaris with The Machine Age, that will have your society face new ethical and social dilemmas along with new threats.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sea of Thieves gets Easy Anti-Cheat - thankfully enabled for Steam Deck / Linux
Sea of Thieves just got a big upgrade and with it Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) is now online. Thankfully the developers have ensured it's enabled for Steam Deck / Linux players using Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Spring Sale 2024 live, Valve list the Top 100 games on Steam Deck
Valve has launched the Steam Spring Sale 2024 and with it, you know the drill, there's masses of discounts across all sorts of games. There's also a fresh list of the top 100 most played games on Steam Deck.