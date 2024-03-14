Mozilla Moziversary, Lobbying, and Servo Outssourcing to Microsoft

Over the past year, Servo has gone a long way towards reigniting the dream of a web rendering engine in Rust. This comes with a lot of potential, and not just towards becoming a viable alternative to WebKit and Chromium for embedded webviews. If we can make the web platform more modular and easily reusable in both familiar and novel ways, and help build web-platform-grade libraries in underlying areas like networking, graphics, and typography, we could really change the Rust ecosystem.

In theory, anything is possible in a free and open source project like ours, and we think projects like Servo and Ladybird have shown that building a web browser with limited resources is more achievable than many have assumed. But doing those things well does take time and money, and we can only achieve Servo’s full potential with your help.