Mozilla Moziversary, Lobbying, and Servo Outssourcing to Microsoft
Jan-Erik Rediger: Six-year Moziversary
Another year went by, so that it's now been 6 years since I joined Mozilla as a Telemetry engineer, I blogged every year since then: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
Looking back at the past year it sure was different than the years before, again. Obviously we left most of the pandemic isolation behind us and I got to meet more of my coworkers in person: At the Mozilla All-Hands in Montreal, Canada, though that was cut short for me due to ... of course: Covid.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Mozilla Joins Amicus Brief Supporting Software Interoperability
In modern technology, interoperability between programs is crucial to the usability of applications, user choice, and healthy competition. Today Mozilla has joined an amicus brief at the Ninth Circuit, to ensure that copyright monopoly law does not undermine the ability of developers to build interoperable software.
The Servo Blog: You can now sponsor Servo on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub and Open Collective! [Ed: Mozilla and LF outsourcing their finances to Microsoft]
Over the past year, Servo has gone a long way towards reigniting the dream of a web rendering engine in Rust. This comes with a lot of potential, and not just towards becoming a viable alternative to WebKit and Chromium for embedded webviews. If we can make the web platform more modular and easily reusable in both familiar and novel ways, and help build web-platform-grade libraries in underlying areas like networking, graphics, and typography, we could really change the Rust ecosystem.
In theory, anything is possible in a free and open source project like ours, and we think projects like Servo and Ladybird have shown that building a web browser with limited resources is more achievable than many have assumed. But doing those things well does take time and money, and we can only achieve Servo’s full potential with your help.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Mozilla joins allies to co-sign an amicus brief in State of Nevada vs. Meta Platforms defending end-to-end encryption
Mozilla recently signed onto an amicus brief – alongside the Electronic Frontier Foundation , the Internet Society, Signal, and a broad coalition of other allies – on the Nevada Attorney General’s recent attempt to limit encryption. The amicus brief signals a collective commitment from these organizations on the importance of encryption in safeguarding digital privacy and security as fundamental rights.