The Web is 35
-
Jeff Bridgforth ☛ The Web is 35 years old today
Thirty-five years ago today, Tim Berners-Lee submitted a proposal at CERN that would later become the World Wide Web. A little over two years ago, I listened to the audiobook version of Berners-Lee’s book, Weaving the Web. The book tells the story of the Web’s origins. The audiobook I listened to was read by the author. I felt like I was sitting in a room with Tim Berners-Lee and he was personally telling me the story.
-
Redowan Delowar ☛ Crossing the CORS crossroad
Every once in a while, I find myself skimming through the MDN docs to jog my memory on how CORS1 works and which HTTP headers are associated with it. This is particularly true when a frontend app can’t talk to a backend service I manage due to a CORS error2.
-
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Web Turns 35, Seems Popular
The world wide web has officially lasted 35 consecutive years, which means it’s catching up to its parent, the Internet, which itself is bearing down on 55. That’s an important distinction. The Internet is not the web; it is the foundation on which the web was born.
-
[Old] Vox ☛ Google Doodle celebrates the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web
The World Wide Web was conceived on March 12, 1989, by computing legend Tim Berners-Lee.
-
India Times ☛ From AI, data privacy to breaking up a Big Tech company: Three predictions by World Wide Web inventor
About 35 years ago, Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web (www), an information system that enables content sharing over the Internet and allows us to access virtually unlimited information. On the occasion of the investigation, Berners-Lee made three predictions on artificial intelligence (AI), data privacy, and most importantly, about breaking up of at least one Big Tech company.