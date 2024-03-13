Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Recent TeamCity Vulnerability Exploited in Ransomware Attacks
Servers impacted by recently patched TeamCity vulnerability CVE-2024-27198 targeted in ransomware attacks and abused for DDoS.
Qubes Canary 038
We have published Qubes Canary 038. The text of this canary and its accompanying cryptographic signatures are reproduced below. For an explanation of this announcement and instructions for authenticating this canary, please see the end of this announcement.
---===[ Qubes Canary 038 ]===--- 1. The date of issue of this canary is March 11, 2024.
2. There have been 100 Qubes security bulletins published so far.
TuxCare Debuts YouTube Series Focused on Linux and Cybersecurity
TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced the debut of its first video within its new LinuxTalk with TuxCare YouTube series. It’s now available on the TuxCare YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@TuxCare.
Designed specifically to provide helpful tips and how-to videos for viewers, the series aims to offer insightful discussions to help sys admins and others who are tasked with protecting their organizations against malware and exploits. It will also include patch management related topics and commentary surrounding Linux / open source news.