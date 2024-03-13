Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS, Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 13, 2024



While still based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Raspberry Pi OS is now powered by the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, which is a major upgrade from Linux kernel 6.1 LTS used in previous releases.

The new Raspberry Pi OS release offers better support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 SBC by improving the handling of the power button. In addition, it also adds new settings for headless resolution to the Screen Configuration, while removing the setting of headless resolution for Wayland from Raspberry Pi Configuration.

Read on