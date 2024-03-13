Programming and Devices
Programming/Development
Open Source Dapr Project Adds SDKs to Better Manage Workflows
A Dapr update adds JavaScript and TypeScript SDKs to simplify orchestrating workflows across a distributed computing environment.
Rlang ☛ Wrangling Names in R: Your Guide to the make.names() Function
Ever tried to use a number or special character as a name for a variable or column in R, only to be met with an error?
Rlang ☛ rOpenSci Dev Guide 0.9.0: Multingual Now! And Better
rOpenSci Software Peer Review’s guidance is gathered in an online book that keeps improving!
This blog post summarises what’s new in our Dev Guide 0.9.0, with all changes listed in the changelog.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Roy Tang ☛ An Android App That Does Nothing
It's been a while since I published to the Play Store and I didn't really have any intention of using the account soon, but I didn't want to lose it either. Unlike the Apple Developer account which costs $100 a year, the Play store account is free to maintain but I had to pay a one-time fee of $30 to start it, so I didn't want to have to do that again.
So I decided to just publish an app. Specifically: an app that does nothing.
This also gave me a chance to try out creating a super basic Android app using Godot Engine, something I've never tried before. I prefered to use Godot rather than reinstall and use the clunky Android Studio IDE.
Open Hardware/Modding
Raspberry Pi ☛ This smart disco ball changes colour like a chameleon
Tim van de Vathorst, like myself, is a big fan of disco balls. The glitter, the twirling, the visual invitation to hit a sweaty dance floor. Unlike me, though, he has taken his fascination one step further, building the world’s smartest disco ball using a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ and roughly a bajillion LEDs.
