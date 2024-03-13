Programming and Devices

ILABS has introduced the RP2040 Connectivity Board, featuring the Raspberry Pi Pico chip. This all-in-one IoT solution integrates LTE, Wi-Fi, and BLE, offering versatility for various IoT projects. Its compatibility with Arduino and PlatformIO platforms suits both professional and hobbyist users.

Last week, STMicroelectronics unveiled the STM32MP2 series, its second-generation line of 64-bit industrial microprocessors. Designed for intelligent edge computing, this new series is tailored for a broad range of applications, including smart factories, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructure. These are ST’s first MPUs to contain a 64-bit central processing unit (CPU).

The development of different types of bridges are crucial for making Tor more resilient against censorship and stay ahead of adversaries in the highly dynamic and ever-changing censorship landscape. This is especially true as we're going through the 2024 global election megacycle, the role of censorship circumvention tech becomes crucial in defending Internet Freedom.

Today we joined an effort to stop the State of Nevada from making it easier for children’s personal information to be obtained by child predators, criminal gangs, foreign nations, and others.

Highlights of OBS Studio 30.1 include the PipeWire Video Capture Device source, AV1 support for VA-API, AV1 support for WebRTC/WHIP output, HDR for HEVC over RTMP, multi-track audio support for MPEG-TS, and channel selection for CoreAudio input devices.

As I reported last month, KaOS Linux was one of the first GNU/Linux distributions to ship with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, offering users a “pure Plasma 6-based environment” with the KaOS Linux 2024.01 release, which included the second Release Candidate of Plasma 6.

Coming just a week after KDE Plasma 6.0.1, the KDE Plasma 6.0.2 update is here to fix a bug that caused the Night Color feature to fail to work on systems with certain GPUs and fix a crash in the Plasma Discover package manager that occurred when searching for some common terms like “libreoffice”.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.8 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel is here to clean up new drivers for Intel qat_420xx, Imagination PowerVR, Intel Xe, Chips and Media Wave5, Intel VSC, Aquantia PHY, and Realtek rtw8922a.

