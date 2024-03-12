Web Browsers: 'Speedometer' and Firefox
Chromium/GAFAM
Google ☛ Speedometer 3: Building a benchmark that represents the web [iophk: It is not the browser which is slow but the egregious design of web apps used in place of web pages and web sites. The web apps load a long cascade of n-dependent scripts, each load taking lots of time. Having a fast connection and a fast browser have no effect on the process because it is inherently inefficient.]
In collaboration with major web browser engines, Blink/V8, Gecko/SpiderMonkey, and WebKit/JavaScriptCore, we’re excited to release Speedometer 3.0. Benchmarks, like Speedometer, are tools that can help browser vendors find opportunities to improve performance. Ideally, they simulate functionality that users encounter on typical websites, to ensure browsers can optimize areas that are beneficial to users.
Let’s dig into the new changes in Speedometer 3.0.
Mozilla
Firefox Nightly: A Better Screenshots Tool and More – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 156
Activity-aware Firefox 0.4.2 & packages for Debian and Arch
If you have not been following this blog series, I made a wrapper for Firefox to be able to run different tabs (and more) in different KDE Plasma Activities.
Often a hurdle to using a piece of software is that it is not packaged for GNU/Linux distros.
Kudos to Aurélien Couderc (coucouf), who packaged already 0.4.1 for Debian and provided the patch to make it easier to package to different distros.
