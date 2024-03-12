Kdenlive 24.02.0 released

Mar 12, 2024

updated Mar 12, 2024



The team is thrilled to introduce the much-anticipated release of Kdenlive 24.02, featuring a substantial upgrade to our frameworks with the adoption of Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6. This significant under-the-hood transformation establishes a robust foundation, shaping the trajectory of Kdenlive for the next decade. The benefits of this upgrade are particularly noteworthy for Linux users, as improved Wayland support enhances the overall experience. Additionally, users on Windows, MacOS, and Linux will experience a substantial performance boost since Kdenlive now runs natively on DirectX, Metal, and Vulkan respectively, replacing the previous abstraction layer reliance on OpenGL and Angle, resulting in a more efficient and responsive application. This upgrade brings significant changes to packaging, featuring the introduction of a dedicated package for Apple Silicon, the discontinuation of PPA support and an enhanced method for installing the Whisper and Vosk speech-to-text engines.

While a significant effort has been invested in providing a stable user experience in this transition, we want to acknowledge that, like any evolving software, there might be some rough edges. Some known issues include: themes and icons not properly applied in Windows and AppImage, text not properly displayed in clips in the timeline when using Wayland and a crash in the Subtitle Manager under MacOS. Worth noting also is the temporary removal of the audio recording feature pending its migration to Qt6. We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to provide feedback in this release cycle so that we can continue refining and improving Kdenlive. In the upcoming release cycles (24.05 and 24.08), our development efforts will concentrate on stabilizing any remaining issues stemming from this upgrade. We’ll also prioritize short-term tasks outlined in our roadmap, with a specific emphasis on enhancing performance and streamlining the effects workflow.

