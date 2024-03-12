KaOS Linux 2024.03 Is Out to Deliver a Stable KDE Plasma 6 Experience

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 12, 2024



As I reported last month, KaOS Linux was one of the first GNU/Linux distributions to ship with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, offering users a “pure Plasma 6-based environment” with the KaOS Linux 2024.01 release, which included the second Release Candidate of Plasma 6.

Now, KaOS Linux 2024.03 is here to deliver a more stable Plasma 6 desktop experience to those who want to install this independent and rolling distribution on their personal computers by shipping with the KDE Plasma 6.0.1 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6.0 software suites.

Read on