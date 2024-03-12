Games: RPCS3, Duelists of Eden, Of Life and Land, and More
-
PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 gets gamepad support for the main UI
Working with RPCS3 for PlayStation 3 emulation should now be a whole lot easier on the likes of the Steam Deck, other handhelds and for just gamepad users with the latest update.
-
Duelists of Eden is a multiplayer spin-off of One Step From Eden
With Mega Man Battle Network styled combat, One Step From Eden was a fun chaotic gem from 2020 and now there's a multiplayer spin-off with Duelists of Eden out now.
-
Of Life and Land settlement-builder releases April 2
Need a new city / villager builder and love everything simulated to be a bit more alive? Keep an eye on Of Life and Land that hits Early Access on April 2nd. Previously called Circle of Kerzoven, it went through a bit of rebranding late last year and it had a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.
-
EmuDeck 2.2.12 released to fix a bunch of issues
EmuDeck is one of the go-to solutions for emulation on Steam Deck and other systems, and the big 2.2 update recently had some issues so another update is out now with 2.2.12 to clean things up a bit.
-
Backpack Battles is another clear indie Steam hit
If you enjoyed the idea in Backpack Hero with inventory management, you may want to also take a look at the new Backpack Battles which has a similar basic theme but puts you in PvP battles against other players and it's proven to be quite a hit.
-
Steam broke another record with over 35 million people online
It was only last week I was writing about Steam's growth hitting 34 million players online, and here they are breaking another record to hit well over 35 million.