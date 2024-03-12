BigLinux makes Linux easy for anyone - and it should be way more popular

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 12, 2024



I thought I'd seen them all and worked with every distribution available. Even so, I poke around, every day, to see if there's something new to be had. Color me surprised when I ran into a Linux distribution that has been around for nearly two decades and I'd never known about.

That distribution is BigLinux. Hailing from Brazil (localized into Brazilian Portuguese with support for English), this flavor of Linux was originally based on Kubuntu but eventually re-born with a base of Deepin. Soon after that, it added more desktop environments, until it resembled that of ZorinOS (allowing users to select a desktop layout of their choice).

