Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, μRepRap, and More

I know of a couple other Macintosh Portable prototypes out there in collector's hands, though if you've got a Mac Portable yourself of any age, they all hail from that unpleasant turn-of-the-decade era where virtually all period Apple hardware will require new capacitors (everything in this one has been completely replaced). The Portable was not officially released until September 1989 simultaneously with the Macintosh IIci, where the base 1MB/floppy configuration started at $5799, or $6499 with one of those loathsome Conner hard disks (approximately $14,400 and $16,150 respectively in 2024 dollars). That puts this serial-less unit's manufacture likely somewhere around spring '89.