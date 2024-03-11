Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, μRepRap, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ RP2040-Based Board Equipped with Integrated LTE-Modem and WiFi/BLE Chip
ILABS has introduced the RP2040 Connectivity Board, featuring the Raspberry Pi Pico chip. This all-in-one IoT solution integrates LTE, Wi-Fi, and BLE, offering versatility for various IoT projects. Its compatibility with Arduino and PlatformIO platforms suits both professional and hobbyist users.
Hackaday ☛ μRepRap: Taking RepRap Down To Micrometer-Level Manufacturing
When the RepRap project was started in 2005 by [Dr Adrian Bowyer], the goal was to develop low-cost 3D printers, capable of printing most of their own components. The project slipped into a bit of a lull by 2016 due to the market being increasingly flooded with affordable FDM printers from a growing assortment of manufacturers. Now it seems that the RepRap project may have found a new impetus, in the form of sub-millimeter level fabrication system called the μRepRap as announced by [Vik Olliver] on the RepRap project blog, with accompanying project page.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Repair shop offers 2TB SSD upgrades for M1, M2 Macbook Air — solders on bigger flash chips
Once upon a time, Apple's MacBook used M.2-like SSD modules that could be easily replaced or upgraded. Still, starting from the 2015 MacBook 12 systems, the company began soldering SSD components down to motherboards to make laptops thinner, thus making upgrades virtually impossible. But is it so? A repair shop from Canada offers to upgrade storage on M1-based Macs to up to 2TB at a price lower than Apple's.
Old VCR ☛ An Apple district manager's Macintosh Portable in 1989-91 (featuring GEIS AppleLink and a look at System 7.0 alpha)
I know of a couple other Macintosh Portable prototypes out there in collector's hands, though if you've got a Mac Portable yourself of any age, they all hail from that unpleasant turn-of-the-decade era where virtually all period Apple hardware will require new capacitors (everything in this one has been completely replaced). The Portable was not officially released until September 1989 simultaneously with the Macintosh IIci, where the base 1MB/floppy configuration started at $5799, or $6499 with one of those loathsome Conner hard disks (approximately $14,400 and $16,150 respectively in 2024 dollars). That puts this serial-less unit's manufacture likely somewhere around spring '89.
Hackaday ☛ STM32 Draws On Scope
Drawing on an oscilloscope’s XY mode isn’t a new idea. However, if you’ve ever wanted to give it a go, you’d be hard-pressed to find more information than the nearly hour-and-a-half video about the topic from [Low Byte Productions]. You can check out the video below.