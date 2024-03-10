Games: Proton Experimental/GE-Proton, Game Jam, and Geforce Now
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental fixes up Apex Legends, Epic Games Store, Warlords Battlecry III
Valve has released an update to Proton Experimental to further improve the Windows game compatibility on Steam Deck and Linux PCs. Here's all that's changed for the March 8th update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-1 brings a whole lot of fixes for Linux / Steam Deck gaming
The first release of GE-Proton based on Wine 9.0 / Proton 9.0 is here with GE-Proton 9-1 bringing in a lot of fixes for various games and new games added to ULWGL (Unified Linux Wine Game Launcher).
Techdirt ☛ Game Jam Winner Spotlight: Mickey Party
It’s time for the second entry in our series of spotlight posts looking at the winners of the sixth annual public domain game jam, Gaming Like It’s 1928! We’ve already featrued Best Visuals winner Flight from Podunk Station, and today we’re taking a closer look at the winner of Best Adaptation: Mickey Party by Benjamin Gray.
Data Swamp ☛ Cloud gaming review using Geforce Now
I'm finally done with ADSL now as I got access to optical fiber last week! It was time for me to try cloud gaming again and see how it improved since my last use in 2016.
If you are not familiar with cloud gaming, please do not run away, here is a brief description. Cloud gaming refers to a service allowing one to play locally a game running on a remote machine (either locally or over the Internet).