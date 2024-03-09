Volla Tablet will ship with Android, but supports Ubuntu Touch multi-boot

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2024



Volla makes smartphones that support both Android and Ubuntu Touch operating systems. The company launched a crowdfunding campaign for its first phone in 2019 and began shipping that phone a year later. Since then, the German company has expanded its product lineup and Volla currently offers a few different phones and a bunch of accessories.

Soon Volla may also begin selling its first tablet. A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the first Volla Tablet is set to begin in April, 2024.

