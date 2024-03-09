Games: Ark Survival Evolved, Batocera 39, and More
Pi My Life Up ☛ Setting up an Ark Dedicated Server on Linux
Ark Survival Evolved has continued to be one of the most popular survival crafting games since its release. It sports numerous different maps that are filled with a variety of different monsters that you can tame.
By setting up a dedicated server for Ark on Linux, you can have up to 70 players playing simultaneously. Of course, to maximize the number of players, you will need good enough hardware to handle it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Retro-gaming Linux distribution Batocera 39 released
Batocera is a well-known retro-gaming distribution that was forked from Recalbox back in 2016.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Command & Conquer The Ultimate Collection launched on Steam (and other classics)
EA just surprised launched the Command & Conquer The Ultimate Collection on Steam in a big bundle, along with a few other classic titles. As someone who grew up playing Command & Conquer, I love to see them all revived like this making them really easy to pick up properly.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck hits over 14,000 games rated Playable or Verified
Another milestone for Valve here, as the Steam Deck has now managed to hit the 14,000 mark for games that are rated either Playable or Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Metroidvania-inspired action roguelike 'An Amazing Wizard' now on Kickstarter with a demo
One game you should keep an eye on that was briefly covered here recently is An Amazing Wizard, an upcoming action roguelike that looks pretty fun. The developer just launched a Kickstarter campaign, and there's a demo available - and it has full Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Adventure Mode for Dwarf Fortress enters Beta on April 17
Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games have announced that the Adventure Mode for Dwarf Fortress will be entering a Beta on April 17th. Anyone who owns it on Steam will be able to test it out!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Hotfix updated for Apex Legends to work again on Steam Deck / Linux
A recent update to Apex Legends has been causing some havoc on Linux / Steam Deck, but now Valve have released a fresh update to Proton Hotfix to get it working again.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the Humble Heroines Bundle with A Plague Tale: Innocence, Chorus and more
Another game bundle is here! This time it's celebrating Women's History Month with the Humble Heroines: Action, Adventure & Intrigue bundle.
GamingOnLinux ☛ BORE BLASTERS will be your next fixation - out now
What's not to absolutely love about flying around in a gyrocopter and using its machinegun to blast away rocks and creepy creatures? BORE BLASTERS will absolutely suck away your time. Note: key provided by ÜberStrategist.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Thief tribute game The Dark Mod v2.12 released with big optimizations
Inspired by the "Thief" series by Looking Glass Studios, The Dark Mod is a full standalone open source first-person stealth game. Technically, it's a toolkit allowing anyone to create their own stealth missions and campaigns in a Thief-like setting, and there's plenty of content available for it.