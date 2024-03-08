One of the interesting and convenient things about Ubuntu for people like us is that they provide pre-built and integrated ZFS kernel modules in their mainline kernels. If you want ZFS on your (our) ZFS fileservers, you don't have to add any extra PPA repositories or install any extra kernel module packages; it's just there. However, this leaves us with a little mystery, which is how the ZFS modules actually get there. The reason this is a mystery is that the ZFS modules are not in the Ubuntu kernel source, or at least not in the package source.