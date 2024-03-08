today's howtos
-
Thomas Rigby ☛ Fixing "CSS only scroll to top"
One quick change to display: inline and the code is working exactly as intended. Thanks, Stefan!
-
[Old] Stefan Judis ☛ CSS only "scroll-to-top"
David Darnes shared a nifty tiny trick to build a "scroll to top" component that automatically shows up after you scroll down a little.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Where and how Ubuntu kernels get their ZFS modules
One of the interesting and convenient things about Ubuntu for people like us is that they provide pre-built and integrated ZFS kernel modules in their mainline kernels. If you want ZFS on your (our) ZFS fileservers, you don't have to add any extra PPA repositories or install any extra kernel module packages; it's just there. However, this leaves us with a little mystery, which is how the ZFS modules actually get there. The reason this is a mystery is that the ZFS modules are not in the Ubuntu kernel source, or at least not in the package source.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Setup Apache Web Server in a Docker Container
But it’s not magic. Docker as a platform leverages containers – packages of an application along with all the tools it needs to run to eliminate differences between environments.
-
TecMint ☛ Duplicity – Create Encrypted Incremental Backups in Linux
Even today, when some cloud and hosting providers offer automated backups for VPSs at a relatively low cost, you will do well to create your own backup strategy using your own tools in order to save some money and then perhaps use it to buy extra storage or get a bigger VPS.
-
TecMint ☛ Trickle – Control Network Traffic Bandwidth Of Applications in a Linux
Whether you are a system admin or just a Linux user, you need to learn how to control the upload and download speeds for applications to make sure that your network bandwidth is not burned by a single application.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Laravel on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Laravel on GNU/Linux Mint 21. Laravel, a robust MVC (Model-View-Controller) PHP framework, is designed for developers who need a simple and elegant toolkit to create full-featured web applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Floorp Browser on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Floorp Browser on Debian 12. Floorp Browser is a web browser that has been gaining attention for its focus on privacy, customization, and performance.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Upscayl on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Upscayl on Manjaro. In the realm of digital imagery, the quest for higher resolution and quality is perpetual. Upscayl emerges as a beacon for professionals and enthusiasts alike, offering an AI-powered solution to upscale images without compromising on detail.
-
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to use the chown command in Linux
The chown command in GNU/Linux is essential for system administration, allowing users to change the ownership of files and directories. This guide provides a comprehensive overview of how to use chown, including syntax, options, and practical examples, to ensure proper file access and enhance system security.