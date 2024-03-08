Games: DraStic, Steam Deck, Enlisted: Reinforced, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nintendo DS emulator DraStic became free of charge after Yuzu case
After Yuzu emulator owners agreed to pay Nintendo $2.4 million USD and EmuDeck also announcing Yuzu and Citra removal right after the court settlement became available on the internet, Nintendo DS emulator DraStic turned free on Android Play Store (previously $4.99).
GamingOnLinux ☛ FlatOut: Ultimate Carnage updated with Steam Deck support and no more DRM
Now known as FlatOut: Ultimate Carnage Collector's Edition, this classic racer has received a fresh big upgrade to ensure it runs nicely and is now Steam Deck Verified. This update is thanks to ZOOM Platform Media / Jordan Freeman Group, who run their own store that keeps updating old games, but they've recently been getting more of these updates onto Steam too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Squad-based shooter Enlisted: Reinforced from Gaijin is coming to Steam
Enlisted: Reinforced is a World War II squad-based shooter from War Thunder publisher Gaijin, and it was recently revealed to be finally coming to Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ KeeperRL 1.0 is out now, merging Dungeon Keeper and a little Dwarf Fortress
Something around 11 years later, KeeperRL 1.0 has officially been released! A good choice perhaps for people who find Dwarf Fortress a little too much, and enjoy dungeon building.
GamingOnLinux ☛ OpenRCT2 for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 adds Ukrainian language, partial underground building
OpenRCT2 continues to keep the dream of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 alive, with a new release v0.4.9 now available adding in some new features and plenty of bug fixes. One of my favourites open source projects!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ghost of Tsushima comes to PC on May 16
Another PlayStation exclusive is heading to PC! Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT has been announced with a May 16th release date. Great to see more console games coming to PC like this.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Horizon Forbidden West system requirements up, devs mention 'portable gaming devices'
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition lands on PC soon on March 21st, with Nixxes once again handling the porting of this previously PlayStation exclusive. The system requirements are also now up so we can see what to expect.