Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 07, 2024



Arriving two and a half months after Zorin OS 17, the Zorin OS 17.1 release is here to enhance support for Windows apps by including the latest Wine 9.0 compatibility layer for running Windows applications and games on GNU/Linux systems, as well as the Bottles graphical user interface to Wine.

