Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, PCB, Acorn, SparkFun, and More

When I was much younger, I had a BBC Micro computer at home. A few friends had Acorn Electrons, and I saw them at the time as the inferior sibling to the BBC Micro.

Roll on to today, and I have a BBC Micro or two, which was originally called the Acorn Proton. I also have the Acorn Atom. So, it was inevitable that I would end up acquiring an Acorn Electron too. But like buses, two turned up at once!