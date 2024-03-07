Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, PCB, Acorn, SparkFun, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Fostering collaboration in the Global Clubs Partner network
We help organisations in our Global Clubs Partner network connect to one another. See three stories of how partner organisations have benefited from collaborating.
-
Hackaday ☛ The $16 PCB Robot
It is a fun project to build a simple robot but, often, the hardest part these days is creating the mechanical base. [Concrete Dog] has a new open source design for stoRPer that uses a PC board as the base. The board has a Raspberry Pi Pico and motor drivers. The modular design allows you to add to it easily and use custom wheels. The video below shows some treaded wheels and some mechanum wheels with gears.
-
Hackaday ☛ Thumbs Up To This Pico MIDI Kalimba
The kalimba, or thumb piano, is an easy way to make some music even if you have next to no idea what you’re doing. The only real downside is that they are limited to the twinkly sounds of metal tines being plucked by thumbs.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Acorn Electron: Retro Restoration
When I was much younger, I had a BBC Micro computer at home. A few friends had Acorn Electrons, and I saw them at the time as the inferior sibling to the BBC Micro.
Roll on to today, and I have a BBC Micro or two, which was originally called the Acorn Proton. I also have the Acorn Atom. So, it was inevitable that I would end up acquiring an Acorn Electron too. But like buses, two turned up at once!
-
J Pieper ☛ mjcanfd-usb-1x
While it may not be technically spring outside, it is spring for product announcements here at mjbots, and I’m excited to announce the next evolution of CAN-FD adapter hardware we’re offering, the mjcanfd-usb-1x: [...]
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 dual NVMe SSD board doubles the storage, follows new PIP guidelines
Sporting a similar black and white silkscreen print, the first thing we notice about the NVMe Duo is the dual NVMe connectors. It is called "Duo" after all. Both NVMe slots accept 2230, 2242, 2260, or 2280 NVMe SSDs. The slots are side by side, with the PCIe connection to the Raspberry Pi 5 now moved to the middle of the left edge, whereas the NVMe Base is positioned at the top left.
Pimoroni has designed the Duo to follow the PIP design standards [PDF], meaning the board will receive long-term support via Raspberry Pi OS. But, as Pimoroni notes, it is still early days for PIP and Raspberry Pi 5-centric HATs in general.
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ What is L-Band?
We've got a lot of exciting tech packed into our positioning products, and we wanted to give you a deeper dive into some of the concepts. Here's our first installment on what L-band means and why we use it!