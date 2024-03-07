Games: Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2, Linux Gaming With Anti-Cheat, Steam, Yuzu
Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 - Crazy game, works in Linux, too
What do zombies, ostriches, Chuck Norris, Nikola Tesla, gingers, and ghosts have in common? Nothing it would seem, and yet, everything. I present thee with this funny review of Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 (UEBS2), a, eh, battle simulation game, tested in GNU/Linux using Steam Proton, with focus on crazy and wacky battle scenarios, different units and formations, playability and entertainment factor, in-game camera action and divine powers, custom mods, graphics and audio, various glitches and bugs, and more. Sounds mad and hectic. 'Tis because it is. Good good. Come come.
Linux Gaming with Anti-Cheat | Work in Progress
I am not a huge gamer nor am I much into the world of competitive, first person shooters but these are an important part of gaming culture.
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including KeeprRL and Minami Lane - 2024-03-06 Edition
Between 2024-02-28 and 2024-03-06 there were 41 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 378 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10.8 % of total released titles. There’s a lot of good stuff in this week, with KeeperRL mixing Dwarf Fortress, Dungeon Keeper and Roguelite elements all in one. Here’s a quick pick of the all the interesting ones out in the past week: [...]
Save Our Emulators
Nintendo’s strong-arming of the Switch emulator Yuzu shows how little the company understands its own fan base. Emulators will not die so quietly. Nearly 30 years ago, in late 1996, I uncovered my first emulator. It was the pre-NESticle days. It barely worked—I want to say it was iNES, which had been limited on Windows machines—but it was so fascinating to me, in part because of what it told me about computers: Simply, that they could have an afterlife.
