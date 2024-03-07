Fedora Project Now Considering Dropping XOrg Session from Fedora 41 Workstation

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 07, 2024



After deciding to remove the XOrg session for its Fedora KDE Spin starting with the upcoming Fedora Linux 40 release, which will ship with the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, the Fedora Project now wants to do the same with the Fedora Workstation edition.

Fedora Linux going Wayland-only has been in discussion for a long time now, but it looks like it is finally going to happen this year, which I always said will be the year of the Wayland desktop. Dropping the XOrg session by default from the Workstation edition has been approved for Fedora Linux 41, according to this Fedora Pagure thread.

