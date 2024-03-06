today's howtos
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Install Pi-hole on Ubuntu
Pi-hole is a super easy-to-set-up network-wide ad blocker with support for several Linux operating systems, including Ubuntu.
This ad blocker works by acting as a DNS sinkhole. You configure your clients to use your Ubuntu Pi-hole server as its DNS, and it will block any request that goes to a blocked website, such as an ad server. It is an incredibly useful tool, especially when trying to block ads on devices that don’t have adblockers, such as smart TVs.
-
Benji Encalada Mora ☛ Interactions or Reactions
I've been thinking about Alex's excellent post about webmentions for the past few days but haven't found the right words to respond. I agree with a lot of the same points and have found myself facing similar issues in the past.
Webmentions on my site work through a combination of plugins that others have built, and even then, I've had to spend a significant amount of time figuring out the specifics that would make them work with my setup.
-
James Kupke ☛ Homelab Updates: VPN & Wireguard
It’s been a slow and complicated journey to remove my reliance on Google products. I’ll be documenting what products that I’m using and how they are set up. But first, the fundamentals of what my home lab environment is.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Use maxdepth and mindepth Options With Linux find command
-
Ubuntu ☛ Create an Ubuntu Core image with Landscape Client included
This blog follows the tutorial Build your own Ubuntu Core image, which shows how to create a custom image for a Raspberry Pi.