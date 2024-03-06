today's howtos
-
Network Manager CLI && KVM Guests support on openSUSE Tumbleweed (Leap)
Creating network bridge via nmcli commands and virsh CLI. Same procedure was also tested with no issues on openSUSE Leap 15.5.
-
Linuxiac ☛ Migrating from CentOS 7 to Rocky GNU/Linux 8: A Step-by-Step Guide
Migrate from CentOS 7 to Rocky GNU/Linux 8 seamlessly with our proven and tested guide. Ensure a smooth transition with no data loss.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ Installing Docker on CentOS 9 Stream
-
How to Add and Remove Passwords from PDF Files on Linux
PDFs are the primary file format for sharing sensitive educational, government, or office documents with individuals, often encrypted with a password to prevent unauthorized access. However, with a valid password, individuals can easily decrypt and store them in an encrypted wallet for future access.
-
How to Attach an Executable File to Your Email (Works on Gmail)
The majority of email service providers, including Gmail and Outlook, forbid attaching executable files like EXE, BAT, PS1, etc. to emails.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Mastering the Core: A Guide to GNU/Linux Kernel Customization
The GNU/Linux kernel is the beating heart of any GNU/Linux Operating System (OS), a formidable software layer that sits at the core of the computing experience, facilitating communication between hardware and software. While many users may never need to tweak this core, there are those who, by delving into kernel customization, unlock a new realm of performance, security, and compatibility. This article embarks on a detailed exploration of GNU/Linux kernel customization, offering insights into the why, the how, and the profound impact it can have on your system.