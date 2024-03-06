GNOME and GTK: GTK 4 Porting, Varia, and Gespeaker
GTK 4 Porting And A Bit Of Whimsy
I’ve been seeing a ton of demand for Early Access which is super exciting. If you’re not already in Early Access, you can be among the first to try the next release of elementary OS and give us your feedback by sponsoring elementary for as little as $1/mo. Beware that Early Access builds are not considered stable and you will encounter fresh issues when you run them. We’d really appreciate reporting any problems you encounter with the Feedback app or directly on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub . With that, let’s talk about what we accomplished in the last month!
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Varia – Modern New Download Manager for GNOME Desktop
Looking for a download manager for Ubuntu, Fedora, or other GNU/Linux with GNOME Desktop? Try Varia! There are quite a few downloading apps for GNU/Linux Desktop. And, uGet is one of them that I prefer, which is however not updated for a few years.
Linux Links ☛ Gespeaker – GTK frontend for eSpeak
Gespeaker is a GTK-based frontend for eSpeak. Like eSpeak, Gespeaker is free and open source software.