I’ve been seeing a ton of demand for Early Access which is super exciting. If you’re not already in Early Access, you can be among the first to try the next release of elementary OS and give us your feedback by sponsoring elementary for as little as $1/mo. Beware that Early Access builds are not considered stable and you will encounter fresh issues when you run them. We’d really appreciate reporting any problems you encounter with the Feedback app or directly on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub . With that, let’s talk about what we accomplished in the last month!