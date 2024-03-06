Canonical turns 20 and Linux Mint's report is out
ZDNet ☛ Canonical turns 20: Shaping the Ubuntu GNU/Linux world
Ubuntu's parent company -- now powering millions of desktops, servers, and clouds -- continues to seek the balance between delivering 'Linux for Human Beings' and embracing its responsibilities in the global tech market.
Linux Mint ☛ Monthly News – February 2024
Many thanks to all of you for your donations and your amazing support. Advertising We’re using Surveillance Giant Google Adsense here on the blog and on the forums. It came to our attention that the advertising platform had become much more intrusive than before.