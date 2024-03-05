today's howtos
TecMint ☛ Learn Useful ‘Vi/Vim’ Tips and Tricks for Beginners – Part 1
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux Debian 12 – how to enable logging of ssh login logins and logoff (should be enabled per default?)
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Use the GNU/Linux less Command
The less command in GNU/Linux is a powerful tool used primarily for viewing the contents of a text file, one page (or screen) at a time.
How to use AWK Command in Linux, with examples
AWK is a cross-platform programming language designed for Linux/Unix by Alfred Aho, Peter Weinberger, and Brian Kernighan. However, unlike any common GNU/Linux command, it is a complete text-processing engine.
LinuxInsider ☛ How To Check if Your GNU/Linux Server Has Been [Cr]acked
Fortunately, there are straightforward measures you can adopt to verify the security of a GNU/Linux server. The following are steps to help ensure your server's integrity remains intact.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Add a User to a Group in Linux
Adding a user to a group in GNU/Linux is a crucial task for system administrators, allowing for more precise control over permissions and access. This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to add users to groups using command-line tools, simplifying user management and enhancing system security.
Net2 ☛ How to add and delete users on Ubuntu/Debian
Every GNU/Linux user should know how to add and/or create a user as well as how to delete a user. This is important since on a fresh installation there is only one root user and most GNU/Linux distros are multi-user operating systems.
LinuxConfig ☛ Installing proprietary trap AWS CLI on Ubuntu: A Step-by-Step Guide
LinuxStans ☛ How to Install and Use wget on CentOS
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install and use wget on CentOS. We’ll include useful and practical examples of the wget command. This tutorial will work on CentOS Stream, CentOS 8, RHEL, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, and others.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install GNOME Loupe Image Viewer & Set Default in Ubuntu 24.04
Loupe is the core image viewer app for GNOME since version 45, but it’s so far not made default in Ubuntu. It’s a fully adaptive image viewer that supports mobile form factors. It’s touch-friendly that supports 2-finger swipe left/right to navigate, 2-finger pinch/stretch to zoom out/in, and 2-finger gestures to rotate images.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shotcut on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Shotcut on Fedora 39. Shotcut is a powerful, free, open-source video editing software that supports a wide range of formats, offers native timeline editing, and does not require importing files before editing.
ID Root ☛ Zip Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
The zip command is a powerful and versatile tool for compressing and archiving files in Linux. It allows combining multiple files into a single zipped archive, resulting in reduced disk usage and faster file transfers. The zip utility uses lossless data compression algorithms to compress files in the DEFLATE format, which is compatible across platforms.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gitea on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea on Manjaro. Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git service written in Go. It’s designed to be a self-hosted Git service with a minimal resource footprint, making it an excellent choice for private repositories and team projects.
