Linux Mobile Distro postmarketOS Adopts systemd to Better Support GNOME, KDE Plasma

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 05, 2024



For more than six years now, postmarketOS has been providing the Linux and open-source community with a powerful mobile operating system that they can install on a wide range of devices where Android or other mobile OS is no longer supported.

Being built on top of Alpine Linux, postmarketOS always shipped with OpenRC for its init system and also offered support for similar init systems like runit, s6, or dinit. And now, to give users more choices and to provide better compatibility with the latest KDE Plasma Mobile and GNOME releases, postmarketOS is also supporting systemd.

Read on