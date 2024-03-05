KDE Plasma 6.0.1 Is Here to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix Several Bugs

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 05, 2024



KDE Plasma 6.0.1 is here only a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6 and it’s packed with lots of fixes for VLC’s full-screen mode, a random-seeming crash in Plasma, a source of brief screen freezes in the X11 session, some glitches with the new Cube effect, as well as a KWin crash with NVIDIA 340-series legacy drivers.

This first KDE Plasma 6 point release also improves the dragging of desktop files or folders onto another screen so that they won’t temporarily disappear, which also fixes a crash in Plasma that could occur when dragging desktop files or folders into a folder that’s visible in the Dolphin file manager.

