FreeBSD 13.3-RELEASE Announcement
The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 13.3-RELEASE. This is the fourth release of the stable/13 branch.
Some of the highlights:
-
LLVM and the clang compiler have been updated to version 17.0.6.
-
OpenSSH has been updated to version 9.6p1.
-
Sendmail has been updated to version 8.18.1.
-
ZFS has been updated to OpenZFS 2.1.14.
-
There have been many stability fixes to native and LinuxKPI-based WiFi drivers.
-
The NFS server can now run in an appropriately configured vnet jail.
-
And much more…