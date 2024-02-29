Collabora’s Recent Advances in Open Source Boot Chains and Vulkan Drivers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 29, 2024



This month, Collabora has announced two significant advancements in open-source technology. Firstly, the integration of the NVK project, an open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, into Mesa 24.1 marks a major development in graphics driver technology. Secondly, Collabora has improved the boot process for Rockchip’s RK3588 by including an open-source BL31 (Boot Loader stage 3.1) in their Debian images, replacing closed-source binary blobs to enhance transparency and modifiability.

Last week, Collabora revealed their progress in developing a nearly fully open-source boot chain for Rockchip’s RK3588. Key aspects of this development include...

Read on