LXQt 2.0 to Rely Entirely on Qt6, Qt5 Support Concluded

The development team pre-announced LXQt 2.0 as a replacement for the current LXQt 1.4.0, which came out last November. The 1.x versions were built around Qt 5, which is now past the end of its supported lifetime, but the new release will use the current Qt 6.

LXQt is the successor project to the widely used LXDE desktop, which still features in some editions of the Raspberry Pi OS, for instance. Both are lightweight, Windows 9x-style desktops for FOSS Unixes including Linux and the BSDs.

LXDE was implemented using version 2 of GNOME's Gtk toolkit, as were Xfce and MATE. As we mentioned when discussing Gtk 5, it took both Xfce and MATE years to migrate from Gtk 2 to Gtk 3. Xfce 4.14 finished migrating its core components to Gtk 3 in 2019, just one year before Gtk 4 appeared.