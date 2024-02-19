LXQt 2.0 to Rely Entirely on Qt6, Qt5 Support Concluded
LXQt is a lightweight desktop environment built using the Qt toolkit. It provides a user-friendly and modern desktop experience while maintaining low resource usage.
Likewise, as the KDE Plasma project gears up to unveil version 6.0 at the month’s end, marking a significant step towards a fully Qt6-based desktop environment, the LXQt developers are also keenly focused on this direction. Here’s what it’s all about.
The Register:
Lightweight Windows-like desktop LXQt makes leap to Qt 6 with version 2.0
The next major release of the LXQt desktop should arrive in April. Like the imminent KDE Plasma 6.0, it will use version 6 of the Qt toolkit.
The development team pre-announced LXQt 2.0 as a replacement for the current LXQt 1.4.0, which came out last November. The 1.x versions were built around Qt 5, which is now past the end of its supported lifetime, but the new release will use the current Qt 6.
LXQt is the successor project to the widely used LXDE desktop, which still features in some editions of the Raspberry Pi OS, for instance. Both are lightweight, Windows 9x-style desktops for FOSS Unixes including Linux and the BSDs.
LXDE was implemented using version 2 of GNOME's Gtk toolkit, as were Xfce and MATE. As we mentioned when discussing Gtk 5, it took both Xfce and MATE years to migrate from Gtk 2 to Gtk 3. Xfce 4.14 finished migrating its core components to Gtk 3 in 2019, just one year before Gtk 4 appeared.