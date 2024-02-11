Debian 12.5 “Bookworm” Released with 68 Bug Fixes and 42 Security Updates
Debian 12.5 is here two months after Debian 12.4, which superseded the Debian 12.3 release that never saw the light of day due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption.
Debian 12.5 provides those who want to deploy the latest Debian Bookworm operating system on new hardware with up-to-date installation media where you won’t have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.
Linuxiac:
-
Debian 12.5 Update Rolls Out with Key Security Patches
Exactly two months after the previous 12.4 update, the Debian project announces the immediate availability of Debian 12.5, the fifth update of its stable “Bookworm” series.
This newest release consists primarily of bug fixes and security patches. This is because Debian’s minor releases are focused solely on system stability rather than adding new features.
Users can seamlessly update their packages to the latest versions through any up-to-date Debian mirror, ensuring their systems are fortified against the latest discovered vulnerabilities.
BetaNews:
-
Don't watch Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce play NFL Football: Install Debian Linux 12.5 during Super Bowl LVIII instead
Super Bowl Sunday may be tomorrow, but for Linux nerds, there is something far more exciting than watching the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play championship football. You see, The Debian project has just released the fifth update to its stable distribution, Debian 12, codenamed “Bookworm.” And so, if you don’t care about NFL Football, Taylor Swift, or her boyfriend Travis Kelce, installing this Linux distribution could be a fun thing to do instead of watching “the big game.”
Version 12.5 of the operating system primarily focuses on implementing corrections for security vulnerabilities and making a few adjustments to address significant issues. Detailed security advisories, which have been previously published, are referenced in this update for users' convenience.
It's important for users to understand that this update does not introduce a new version of Debian 12 but rather updates specific packages within the distribution. Consequently, existing "Bookworm" media remains valid, and after installation, users can upgrade their packages to the current versions by utilizing an up-to-date Debian mirror.
Official:
-
Updated Debian 12: 12.4 released
Please be advised that this document has been updated as best to reflect Debian 12.3 being superseded by Debian 12.4. These changes came about from a last minute bug advisory of #1057843 concerning issues with linux-image-6.1.0-14 (6.1.64-1).
Debian 12.4 is released with linux-image-6.1.0-15 (6.1.66-1), along with a few other bug fixes
The Debian project is pleased to announce the fourth update of its stable distribution Debian 12 (codename bookworm). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.
Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 12 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bookworm media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.
Andrew Cater:
-
Andrew Cater: Debian point releases - updated media for Bullseye (11.9) and Bookworm (12.5) - 2024-02-10
It's been a LONG day: two point releases in a day takes of the order of twelve or thirteen hours of fairly solid work on behalf of those doing the releases and testing.
Thanks firstly to the main Debian release team for all the initial work.
Notebookcheck:
-
Debian 12.5 brings a host of security updates and bug fixes to the popular Linux distribution
The original version of Debian 12, codenamed "Bookworm", was released in June 2023 with the Linux 6.1 LTS ("long-term support") kernel and Gnome 43 or KDE Plasma 5.27, as well as numerous package updates. The 12.5 update, released two months after the 12.4 update, brings a total of 68 bug fixes and 42 security updates.
Among other things, security vulnerabilities in the Debian package versions of Firefox ESR ("Extended Support Release"), Thunderbird and LibreOffice are fixed, and a newly discovered vulnerability in the GNU C library (Glibc) is also among the security patches. The Linux kernel 6.1 LTS of Debian 12 receives a minor update to version 6.1.76-1 with the 12.5 update.
Late coverage:
-
Debian 12.5 Arrived with 42 Security Updates and 68 Bug Fixes
On February 10th, 2024, the Debian Project unveiled Debian 12.5, the fourth ISO update to the ongoing Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” series. This release, which came 2 months after Debian 12.4, is powered by the latest kernel from the Linux 6.1 LTS series and contains 42 security updates and 68 bug fixes.
The security updates include the fixes for popular packages including glibc, openssh, chromium, openjdk-17, curl, putty, and the Linux kernel packages. The security advisory has been released for each of these updates before. You can find the list of security updates and bug fixes on the release announcement page.