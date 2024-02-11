Debian 12.5 “Bookworm” Released with 68 Bug Fixes and 42 Security Updates

Please be advised that this document has been updated as best to reflect Debian 12.3 being superseded by Debian 12.4. These changes came about from a last minute bug advisory of #1057843 concerning issues with linux-image-6.1.0-14 (6.1.64-1).

Debian 12.4 is released with linux-image-6.1.0-15 (6.1.66-1), along with a few other bug fixes

The Debian project is pleased to announce the fourth update of its stable distribution Debian 12 (codename bookworm). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 12 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bookworm media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.